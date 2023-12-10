Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Tulsa 5-2, Okla. State 3-5

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycom Center. Tulsa pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Cowboys.

Last Tuesday, the Golden Hurricane beat the Ramblers 88-77.

Tulsa got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Keaston Willis out in front who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds. Less helpful for Tulsa was Cobe Williams' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Okla. State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Salukis by a score of 70-68. Okla. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Okla. State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Illinois only pulled down six.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 5-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Cowboys, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Tulsa took a serious blow against Okla. State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 82-56. Can Tulsa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Okla. State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Okla. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Tulsa.