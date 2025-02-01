Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Okla. State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 41-33 lead against Utah.

Okla. State entered the match with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Utah hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Utah 12-8, Okla. State 10-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Utah Utes and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Utes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Utah is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since January 21, 2024 on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Cincinnati 69-66. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Utah's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Keanu Dawes, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds, and Gabe Madsen, who had 18 points. Dawes had some trouble finding his footing against Baylor on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Okla. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 85-57 bruising that Kansas State dished out on Wednesday. The Cowboys were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-23.

Okla. State's loss came about despite a quality game from Marchelus Avery, who went 7 for 8 en route to 22 points. The dominant performance also gave Avery a new career-high in field goal percentage (87.5%).

Utah's win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Okla. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Utah is playing as the underdog, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Everything went Utah's way against Okla. State in their previous matchup back in January, as Utah made off with an 83-62 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Okla. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.