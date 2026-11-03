Where do you want to start with Oklahoma hoops? The Sooners were upset by East Texas A&M, 68-64, in Monday's season opener. After hearing chants for his firing and apologizing profusely to the fanbase, Porter Moser may have poured something stiff in the wee hours of Tuesday to dull the pain, if only for a moment.

So here's a six-pack of stats to encapsulate a catastrophic season-opening showing.

East Texas A&M was a 28.5-point underdog. It's the second-largest upset from a spread perspective in the last 30 years, per ESPN's Research. Wagering on East Texas A&M to win outright would've paid out at just over 58-to-1. It's East Texas A&M's first win over a high-major team in program history. East Texas A&M was picked dead last in the Southland Conference preseason poll. Bold prediction: It won't finish last! Oklahoma missed 15 (!) free throws. The Sooners were 17-for-32 (53%) from the charity stripe. Derrion Reid and BJ Edwards both shot over 76% from the charity stripe last year. That duo combined for a 6-for-15 showing on freebies in the loss. Oof. Power-conference teams went 53-1 against mid-major or low-major competition on Monday. I'll let you guess who the one loss was. Basketball is back, which means Wins Above Bubble is also back. As a reminder, WAB is a new-ish metric that the NCAA Tournament seeding committee uses to measure a resume compared to the average bubble team. How much you win or lose by doesn't matter. WAB is a very matter-of-fact, black-or-white grader. An average bubble team was given a 98% chance to beat that East Texas A&M squad. Since Oklahoma lost, it is now in the red at -0.98 WAB. For reference, Oklahoma plays arguably the worst team in college basketball on Friday in Mississippi Valley State. OU has a 99% chance to win that game, per the metrics. A win will spike the Sooners' WAB up to … -0.97. It will take many, many weeks for Moser's crew to dig out of this hole.

"I apologize to every single person that came in," Moser said. "The things you do in a game like this in basketball that gets you beat, we did."

College basketball scores, opening night winners and losers: UCLA upsets No. 5 Arizona; No. 3 Illinois rolls Isaac Trotter

Moser has only made the NCAA Tournament once in his first five seasons at Oklahoma, a big reason why CBS Sports' Gary Parrish put him as one of five coaches entering the 2026-27 season on the hot seat. Last night's results won't help. To Moser's credit, the Sooners have always been right on the doorstep of an at-large bid, largely because it avoided disastrous losses like this. Moser was 31-0 in Quad 4 games at Oklahoma entering Monday.

Make it 31-1.

Star point guard Xzayvier Brown, one of the top 20 floor generals in the sport, did not play with a leg injury, but that doesn't explain or excuse this one.

"Shouldn't turn it over 15 times," Moser said. "I don't care who's out, who's in, who hasn't played."

Oh, and this loss wasn't fluky. East Texas A&M dominated long stretches of the game. It led by 16 points in the second half. Bo Aldridge, a Hutchinson Community College transfer, was the best guard on the floor, pouring in a game-high 22 points and dishing five assists. Lions coach Jaret Von Rosenberg has a real-deal player in French freshman forward Mohamed Diakite, who delivered 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and the game-sealing poster jam.

Oklahoma will feel the reverberations from this one all the way until Selection Sunday.

"There's no running away from this loss," Moser said.

Facts about East Texas A&M