Oklahoma big winner after topping No. 3 Wichita State; Florida, Florida State losers

Saturday's slate of college hoops was littered with upsets, as five top-25 teams fell to unranked foes. Stealing the show was unranked Oklahoma, which marched into Wichita State and topped the third-ranked Shockers 91-83. The Sooners (8-1) rode the hot hand of super frosh Trae Young to a convincing win, and will likely see their name appear in the rankings on Monday.

The day also saw two previously unbeaten teams fall in Florida State and Georgetown -- to Oklahoma State and Syracuse, respectively. The Seminoles fell in the final seconds to the Cowboys and Syracuse topped the Hoyas in an overtime thriller to cap a game that began with a thud and finished with a bang.

With that in mind, let's sort out the winners from the losers in a wacky day of college hoops.

Winner: Oklahoma

The Sooners marched into Wichita and drubbed the Shockers. Despite the close final 91-83 tally, they led for 36 minutes and 11 seconds of a possible 40 minutes, and ballooned their lead to as many as 18 midway through the second half.

Behind true freshman Trae Young, who finished with 29 points and 10 assists, the Sooners held off a late Shockers surge and notched a massive resume booster in the process. Before Saturday, OU projected as a tournament team, and a win over the third-ranked team only strengthens its budding resume that also includes wins over Southern California and Oregon. Saturday's outcome proved that OU is not only a tourney team, but one that deserves some thought as a sleeper in the Big 12 title race, too -- especially when Young is playing at the top of his game.

Loser: East Tennessee State

ETSU led by as many as 22 points over 10th-ranked Xavier in the second half, and yet still found a way to lose. That is the epitome of brutality, my friends.

Credit Xavier for clawing its way back and coming out on top of a 68-66 final, but the Buccaneers chucked up the lead and couldn't seal the deal after going cold down the stretch and giving up crucial buckets at inopportune times.

"Unfortunately we just couldn't finish it," said coach Steve Forbes. "We had some opportunities. Got on our heels a bit and didn't play well with the lead."

This isn't the same ETSU team that has been a force in the SoCon over the last few years under Forbes, so Saturday's result is a disappointment given the season's outlook and its middle-tier projection within the league.

Clips from the comeback. 👇 pic.twitter.com/wOq9k5yjFb — Xavier Gameday (@XavierGameday) December 16, 2017

Winner: Purdue

My colleague Matt Norlander wrote on Saturday detailing the insane consistency Matt Painter has maintained despite losing all-everything big man Caleb Swanigan to the NBA, but it's worth reiterating just how good the Boilermakers have been.

With a convincing 82-67 win over Butler, Purdue has six wins vs. top-60 KenPom teams -- a claim no other team in college hoops can make on Dec. 16.

The Boilermakers are 10-2 -- their only losses coming in a weird trip to the Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis -- and look again like a sexy sleeper pick to contend in the Big Ten with Michigan State. Second-year man Carsen Edwards has developed into one of the top players in the conference, too, and has taken the reins of a stellar Purdue backcourt that will give teams fits all season.

Loser: Notre Dame

It's too early to sound the alarms on the Fighting Irish, but they've been in a real funk of late with three losses in their last five contests. Saturday's 80-77 loss to Indiana in overtime on a neutral court isn't as bad as its 80-77 loss to Ball State a week ago, but it's cause for concern for a Notre Dame team that began the season in the top 15 but hasn't been able to put its pieces together in December.

Perhaps you can chalk up the Hoosiers' win to Juwan Morgan being on a different planet on Saturday (34 points and 11 rebounds), and the Irish have ample opportunity to get back on track before ACC play. But outside their win over Wichita State in the Maui Invitational finale, they've mostly been unable to live up to their expectations, and have struggled against KenPom top-150 team with a record of 3-3 in those contests.

Winner: Miami

In a day that saw both Florida and Florida State catch a case of the losses, the Hurricanes quietly came out unscathed and cling to their still-perfect 9-0 record. With Hawaii and Pitt looming, they've got a favorable road ahead that could see Jim Larranaga's squad enter ACC unbeaten and one of the favorites in league play.

Most encouraging thus far has been the strong play of frosh Lonnie Walker IV, who had 13 points, 5 rebounds, and one jaw-dropping jam against George Washington. He was expected to be a big factor this season for Miami, and he's budded into a legitimate X-factor over the past 3 games, averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Good Heavens!



What a putback dunk by @CanesHoops' Lonnie Walker IV. pic.twitter.com/QsWW9g3gsw — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 16, 2017

Loser: Florida

I'm not yet sounding the fire alarms on Notre Dame, but I've already pulled them, hit the sprinklers and exited the building when it comes to Florida. You might join me, too, when you look at the results of its last five games.

Loss vs. Duke, 87-84

Loss vs. Florida State, 83-66

Loss vs. Loyola Chicago, 65-59

Win vs. Cincinnati, 66-60

Loss vs. Clemson, 71-69

So maybe the Gators are good. After winning over Stanford and Gonzaga and coming close to topping No. 1 Duke in the PK80, Mike White was getting as much praise as any coach in the country. But they've struggled mightily of late and are trending the wrong direction as SEC play nears.

Winner: Cincinnati

Mick Cronin's Bearcats throttled a good UCLA team by 14 points in a game it was favored by 3. It's the second consecutive impressive win -- the first being over a previously unbeaten Mississippi State team on Tuesday -- and Cincy's ninth win of the season.

Kyle Washington and Jacob Evans combined for 35 points in the 77-63 effort over the Bruins. Transfer Cane Broome continues to pay dividends as well, and Jarron Cumberland has emerged as a sidekick alongside him in the backcourt. They've got a nice cast of productive players that continues to win at a high level in the early going.

Despite Wichita State being the flashy pick in the American, Cincy is not only an NCAA Tournament squad, but one that will give the Shockers a run for their money if it continues to play the way it has through 11 games.