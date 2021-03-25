Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger is retiring after nearly four decades of coaching at the college level, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander confirmed Thursday. Kruger, 68, saw his Sooners' season end on Monday when they fell 87-71 to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament.

Kruger told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that his plan in retirement is to move back to Las Vegas be around his son, Kevin, who was hired this week to take over the Runnin' Rebels program. Kruger coached UNLV for seven seasons in the early 2000s and took the program to four NCAA Tournaments before OU hired him away in 2011.

In 10 seasons under Kruger's guidance Oklahoma went 195-128 made seven NCAA Tournament appearances, two Sweet 16s and one memorable Final Four run in 2016.

Kruger also coached at Texas Pan-American, Kansas State, Illinois and Florida compiling a 673-432 record as a college coach. Kruger also coached the Atlanta Hawks for three seasons.

