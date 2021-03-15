Just days after an announcer directed a racial slur towards the team, the Norman High School girls basketball squad won the Oklahoma 6A state championship on Saturday. The Tigers finished off their 2021 season at a perfect 19-0 season and took home the title with a 48-37 win over Bixby.

During the team's quarterfinal game on Thursday, an announcer calling an online broadcast of the game uttered a racial slur when Norman players chose to take a knee while the national anthem played. The man on the call for the National Federation of High Schools Network's online broadcast of the game has been identified as Matt Rowan, who operates the live-streaming platform that broadcasted the game.

Before using the slur on the call, he announced that the broadcast would be back after the national anthem performance. But his microphone was not off.

He could be heard saying "F-- them. I hope they lose. C'mon Midwest City. They're gonna kneel like that? Hell no ... F---ing n-----s."

After the audio went viral, Rowan released a statement in which he blamed his racist comments on his Type 1 Diabetes.

"I will state I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking," Rowan said. "While not excusing my remarks, it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful."

Following Saturday's win against Bixby, Norman received support from the WNBA Players Association, who issued their congratulations in a statement.