The University of Oklahoma is reviewing video footage from Wednesday night's home game vs. Kentucky in an effort to identify the person responsible for throwing a beverage can that nearly hit a Kentucky player in the head at the conclusion of the Sooners' 83-82 loss.

In a statement, the school said it is investigating the matter and communicating with the SEC while encouraging anyone with information to come forward by emailing oah@ou.edu.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred following last night's men's basketball contest against Kentucky involving the throwing of a beverage can toward players," OU said. "We are closely reviewing all available footage and are working to identify involved parties. We are also in communication with the Southeastern Conference.

"The University of Oklahoma does not in any way condone this type of fan behavior and it will not be tolerated. We will take appropriate and necessary action against anyone who conducts themself in such a manner. We apologize to University of Kentucky players, coaches and fans."

The beverage can came flying in the direction of Kentucky players as they walked towards the locker room area celebrating a game in which it won with a go-ahead bucket in the final 10 seconds of play. It nearly hit sophomore center Brandon Garrison, a former Oklahoma State player and a native of Oklahoma, in the head. Garrison ducked and avoided it but noticed in real-time how close it came to hitting him.

The incident followed a tense back-and-forth game that included nine lead changes, eight ties and ended with OU's defense faltering down the stretch. Kentucky made four of its final five field goal attempts, including the go-ahead bucket with six seconds remaining from former OU player Otega Oweh, who finished with 28 points.