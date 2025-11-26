Ethan Dietz, a basketball player at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, three days after sustaining an injury in the second half of his team's game against Grayson College. Specifics about the injury were not disclosed in the school's announcement, but a Connors State spokesperson told multiple outlets that Dietz, 20, suffered a head injury in the game.

"The Cowboy family has suffered an unimaginable loss," the school said in a statement. "As you know, sophomore Ethan Dietz was injured during a men's basketball game on Saturday. He passed away this morning, November 25. Ethan exemplified what it means to be a Cowboy, to value hard work and being part of a team. While the team and the Cowboy community are processing our own grief, our hearts go out to his family and friends."

Dietz, a sophomore from Conway, Arkansas, played 20 minutes in Saturday's game prior to his injury and scored six points and had four rebounds. The 6-foot-8 forward was a starter for the Cowboys who averaged 11 points and 9.4 rebounds per game on the season. Dietz also started 29 of the Cowboys' 36 games last year as a freshman.

"Ethan Dietz was the kind of player a coach always hopes for," Connors State coach and athletic director Bill Muse said. "He was talented athletically and academically and he understood the importance of hard work. If you ever saw him smile, you knew he was all heart. He was a person of character as well as a great teammate. Our hearts and prayers continue to be with Ethan's family, friends and our team as we process this heartbreaking loss."

Connors State canceled its upcoming games against Southern Arkansas University Tech on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and against Grayson College on Monday, Dec. 1, in the wake of the tragedy. The women's basketball team also canceled its next two games.

"It is devastating when such a bright light is taken from us," Connors State president Dr. Ron Ramming said. "Ethan exemplified what it means to be a Cowboy, to value hard work and being part of a team. While we are processing our own grief, our hearts go out to his family, friends and teammates."

Connors State will hold an on-campus vigil in Dietz's honor on Monday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.