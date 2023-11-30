Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 4-4, Oklahoma 6-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: McCasland Field House -- Norman, Oklahoma

McCasland Field House -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at McCasland Field House. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. Everything went their way against the Buffaloes as the Golden Lions made off with a 85-60 win. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Arkansas Pine Bluff, Arkansas Pine Bluff is are in good company: they have won three matchups by 25 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is still undefeated this season after their game against USC on Friday, but USC came as close as anyone has to beating them. Not to be outdone by the Trojans, the Sooners got past the Trojans on a last-second layup courtesy of Otega Oweh with but a second left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Javian McCollum out in front who scored 18 points. Another player making a difference was John Hugley IV, who scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds.

The victory got the Golden Lions back to even at 4-4. As for the Sooners, their win bumped their record up to 6-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Oklahoma in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 66-58. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.