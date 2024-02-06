Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: BYU 16-5, Oklahoma 16-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Lloyd Noble Center. BYU will be strutting in after a win while the Sooners will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Cougars earned a 86-73 win over the Mountaineers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for BYU.

BYU can attribute much of their success to Fousseyni Traore, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Traore has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Richie Saunders, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Oklahoma last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-63 to the Knights.

The Cougars' victory bumped their record up to 16-5. As for the Sooners, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-6 record this season.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: BYU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

BYU is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 14-7 ATS overall, they're only 1-4 when playing on the road.

Odds

Oklahoma is a slight 1.5-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

