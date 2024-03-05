Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Cincinnati 17-12, Oklahoma 19-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Cincinnati, who comes in off a win.

Cincinnati can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Wildcats 74-72.

Cincinnati's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from John Newman III, who scored 18 points. Newman III didn't help Cincinnati's cause all that much against Houston on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Day Day Thomas was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma pushed their score all the way to 85 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They lost 87-85 to the Cougars on a last-minute jump shot From Jamal Shead. Oklahoma has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Sam Godwin, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. He didn't help Oklahoma's cause all that much against Iowa State on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Rivaldo Soares, who scored 16 points.

The Bearcats' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 17-12. As for the Sooners, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-10 record this season.

Cincinnati will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 5.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-1 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Cincinnati came up short against Oklahoma in their previous matchup back in January, falling 69-65. Can Cincinnati avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.