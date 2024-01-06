Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Iowa State 11-2, Oklahoma 12-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iowa State has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (Iowa State: 59.1, Oklahoma: 63.2) so any points scored will be well earned.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Iowa State proved on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 85-70 victory over the Wildcats.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Iowa State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tamin Lipsey, who scored 16 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Lipsey is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last 11 games he's played. Another player making a difference was Keshon Gilbert, who dropped a triple-double on ten points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Sooners didn't have too much trouble with the Hawks at home on Sunday as they won 72-56. That's two games straight that Oklahoma has won by exactly 16 points.

Jalon Moore was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with six rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Javian McCollum, who scored 11 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

The Cyclones' victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 38.11 points. As for the Sooners, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 12-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa State came up short against Oklahoma in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 61-50. Can Iowa State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.