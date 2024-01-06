Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Iowa State 11-2, Oklahoma 12-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa State has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (Iowa State: 59.1, Oklahoma: 63.2) so any points scored will be well earned.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Iowa State proved on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 85-70 victory over the Wildcats.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Iowa State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tamin Lipsey, who scored 16 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Lipsey is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last 11 games he's played. Another player making a difference was Keshon Gilbert, who dropped a triple-double on ten points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Sooners didn't have too much trouble with the Hawks at home on Sunday as they won 72-56. That's two games straight that Oklahoma has won by exactly 16 points.

Jalon Moore was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with six rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Javian McCollum, who scored 11 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

The Cyclones' victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 38.11 points. As for the Sooners, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 12-1.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Iowa State just can't miss this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've made 50.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Oklahoma is a 3-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.