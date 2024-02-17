Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Kansas 19-6, Oklahoma 18-7

What to Know

Oklahoma is 1-9 against the Jayhawks since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Sooners lost to the Bears on the road by a decisive 79-62 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Oklahoma in their matchups with the Bears: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Rivaldo Soares, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

Kansas won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Monday. They took a serious blow against the Red Raiders, falling 79-50. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Kansas has scored all season.

Kansas' defeat came about despite a quality game from Johnny Furphy, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Sooners' loss dropped their record down to 18-7. As for the Jayhawks, they dropped their record down to 19-6 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oklahoma have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oklahoma came up short against the Jayhawks when the teams last played back in January, falling 78-66. Will Oklahoma have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kansas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.