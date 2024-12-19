Halftime Report

Michigan and Oklahoma have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 43-38, Michigan has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-2 in no time. On the other hand, Oklahoma will have to make due with a 10-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Oklahoma 10-0, Michigan 8-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners will compete for holiday cheer at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. The Wolverines have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Michigan is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Arkansas just ended the team's seven-game winning streak last Tuesday. They fell just short of the Razorbacks by a score of 89-87. The Wolverines were up 29-14 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the defeat, Michigan had strong showings from Vladislav Goldin, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds, and Danny Wolf, who almost dropped a triple-double on 14 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They strolled past Okla. State with points to spare, taking the game 80-65.

Sam Godwin was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kobe Elvis, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points.

Michigan's loss dropped their record down to 8-2. As for Oklahoma, their win bumped their record up to 10-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Michigan in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Oklahoma is a 3.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

