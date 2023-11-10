Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-1, Oklahoma 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.49

What to Know

The Miss Valley State Delta Devils will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Lloyd Noble Center. Miss Valley State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 22 turnovers on Monday.

Miss Valley State had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Tigers, falling 106-60. Miss Valley State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-29.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Rayquan Brown, who earned 17 points.

Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as LSU posted 19.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Chippewas 89-59 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 40-21.

Javian McCollum and Otega Oweh were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma as the former earned 19 points and the latter earned 18 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Tigers' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Delta Devils' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Miss Valley State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 20-12 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Miss Valley State considering the team was a sub-par 5-25 as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $2,877.82. On the other hand, Oklahoma will play as the favorite, and the team was 9-4 as such last season.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 31.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

