Vanderbilt Commodores @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Vanderbilt 16-4, Oklahoma 15-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Oklahoma is heading back home. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Tuesday, Oklahoma couldn't handle Texas A&M and fell 75-68.

Despite their defeat, Oklahoma saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalon Moore, who went 6 for 8 en route to 22 points plus two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Moore also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Brycen Goodine was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 24 points.

Oklahoma struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt hadn't done well against Kentucky recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Vanderbilt came out on top against Kentucky by a score of 74-69.

Vanderbilt's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Devin McGlockton, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Jason Edwards, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Oklahoma's loss dropped their record down to 15-5. As for Vanderbilt, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oklahoma hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Oklahoma against Vanderbilt when the teams last played back in January of 2019, as the squad secured an 86-55 victory. Will Oklahoma repeat their success, or does Vanderbilt have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.