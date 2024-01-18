Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Oklahoma looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 29-25 lead against West Virginia. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 32 points.

Oklahoma came into the game with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: West Virginia 6-10, Oklahoma 13-3

Oklahoma is 8-2 against West Virginia since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Sooners came up short against the Jayhawks and fell 78-66. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oklahoma has scored all season.

Meanwhile, West Virginia's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Longhorns out 76-73.

Patrick Suemnick was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 16 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. RaeQuan Battle was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Sooners' defeat dropped their record down to 13-3. As for the Mountaineers, their win bumped their record up to 6-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Oklahoma just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for West Virginia, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Oklahoma's sizeable advantage in that area, West Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Oklahoma took a serious blow against West Virginia in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 93-61. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Oklahoma was down 56-30.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 12-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 8 out of their last 10 games against West Virginia.