Oklahoma State star freshman Cade Cunningham, the Big 12's scoring leader and the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will not play Saturday against No. 2 Baylor due to COVID-19 protocols, according to CBS announcer Tom McCarthy. Fellow freshman Rondel Walker will also be out because of an injury.

Both took place in pregame warmups before being ruled out, but the absence of the two impact freshmen leaves the Pokes shorthanded against the Big 12's best team as they look to extend their winning streak to three against a Bears team that brings with them a perfect 13-0 record. Cunningham is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on the year, while Walker has been a boost off the bench for Mike Boynton's squad, averaging 9.1 points per game.

Oklahoma State had to temporarily halt team activities for nearly a week due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program and subsequent contact tracing and quarantine efforts. The team returned to practice late in the week, but the pause was a bump in the road for a big week of preparation.

"There's a lot of challenges, but we're dealing with the same thing that all 330 other teams in the country are dealing with," Boynton said earlier this week. "I don't know what the impact of not being able to practice is yet. The virus is one thing, but not being in your normal routine, even if you're playing, could maybe have an effect."