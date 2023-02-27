Who's Playing
Baylor @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Baylor 21-8; Oklahoma State 16-13
What to Know
The #9 Baylor Bears are 13-3 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Baylor and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Bears should still be riding high after a victory, while Oklahoma State will be looking to right the ship.
Baylor beat the Texas Longhorns 81-72 this past Saturday. Five players on Baylor scored in the double digits: forward Jalen Bridges (17), guard Adam Flagler (14), guard Dale Bonner (13), forward Flo Thamba (12), and guard Langston Love (11).
Meanwhile, the Cowboys were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-68 to the Kansas State Wildcats. The losing side was boosted by forward Kalib Boone, who had 18 points in addition to three blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Baylor's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Baylor's win brought them up to 21-8 while Oklahoma State's defeat pulled them down to 16-13. Baylor is 15-5 after wins this season, and the Cowboys are 7-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Baylor have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Baylor 74 vs. Oklahoma State 58
- Feb 21, 2022 - Baylor 66 vs. Oklahoma State 64
- Jan 15, 2022 - Oklahoma State 61 vs. Baylor 54
- Mar 12, 2021 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Baylor 74
- Mar 04, 2021 - Baylor 81 vs. Oklahoma State 70
- Jan 23, 2021 - Baylor 81 vs. Oklahoma State 66
- Feb 08, 2020 - Baylor 78 vs. Oklahoma State 70
- Jan 18, 2020 - Baylor 75 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Mar 06, 2019 - Oklahoma State 67 vs. Baylor 64
- Jan 14, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Oklahoma State 69
- Feb 06, 2018 - Baylor 67 vs. Oklahoma State 56
- Jan 15, 2018 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma State 60
- Feb 08, 2017 - Baylor 72 vs. Oklahoma State 69
- Jan 07, 2017 - Baylor 61 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Jan 27, 2016 - Baylor 69 vs. Oklahoma State 65
- Jan 05, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Oklahoma State 62