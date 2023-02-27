Who's Playing

Baylor @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Baylor 21-8; Oklahoma State 16-13

What to Know

The #9 Baylor Bears are 13-3 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Baylor and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Bears should still be riding high after a victory, while Oklahoma State will be looking to right the ship.

Baylor beat the Texas Longhorns 81-72 this past Saturday. Five players on Baylor scored in the double digits: forward Jalen Bridges (17), guard Adam Flagler (14), guard Dale Bonner (13), forward Flo Thamba (12), and guard Langston Love (11).

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-68 to the Kansas State Wildcats. The losing side was boosted by forward Kalib Boone, who had 18 points in addition to three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Baylor's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Baylor's win brought them up to 21-8 while Oklahoma State's defeat pulled them down to 16-13. Baylor is 15-5 after wins this season, and the Cowboys are 7-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.