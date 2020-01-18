Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Baylor @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Baylor 14-1; Oklahoma State 9-7

What to Know

The #2 Baylor Bears will face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road at noon ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Baylor is cruising in on a 13-game winning streak while Oklahoma State is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Bears had enough points to win and then some against the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, taking their contest 68-55. Four players on Baylor scored in the double digits: G Jared Butler (19), G Davion Mitchell (17), F Freddie Gillespie (14), and G Mark Vital (11).

Meanwhile, the matchup between Oklahoma State and the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma State falling 76-64, it was darn close to turning into one. G Isaac Likekele had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 9-point finish.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Baylor's victory lifted them to 14-1 while Oklahoma State's loss dropped them down to 9-7. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if the Cowboys bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.69

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 126

