Oklahoma State vs. Georgetown: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State (home) vs. Georgetown (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma State 7-0; Georgetown 4-3

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas are packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena at 8 p.m. ET. Georgetown has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Oklahoma State is surely hoping to exploit.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the NC-Greensboro Spartans took down the Hoyas 65-61 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was completely in charge, breezing past the Ole Miss Rebels 78-37. Oklahoma State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Yor Anei, who had 14 points in addition to nine boards and four blocks, and G Lindy Waters III, who had 14 points in addition to seven boards.

Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oklahoma State's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Georgetown's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if Oklahoma State can repeat their recent success or if Georgetown bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 11-point favorite against the Hoyas.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.