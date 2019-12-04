Oklahoma State vs. Georgetown: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State (home) vs. Georgetown (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma State 7-0; Georgetown 4-3
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas are packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena at 8 p.m. ET. Georgetown has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Oklahoma State is surely hoping to exploit.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the NC-Greensboro Spartans took down the Hoyas 65-61 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was completely in charge, breezing past the Ole Miss Rebels 78-37. Oklahoma State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Yor Anei, who had 14 points in addition to nine boards and four blocks, and G Lindy Waters III, who had 14 points in addition to seven boards.
Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Oklahoma State's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Georgetown's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if Oklahoma State can repeat their recent success or if Georgetown bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 11-point favorite against the Hoyas.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 23, 2016 - Oklahoma State 97 vs. Georgetown 70
