Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Iowa State 14-3; Oklahoma State 10-8

What to Know

The #12 Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cyclones winning the first 84-81 on the road and Oklahoma State taking the second 53-36.

Iowa State didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Longhorns at home on Tuesday as they won 78-67. Four players on Iowa State scored in the double digits: guard Jaren Holmes (21), guard Caleb Grill (17), guard Gabe Kalscheur (16), and center Osun Osunniyi (11).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Oklahoma State wrapped it up with a 72-56 win at home. The Cowboys can attribute much of their success to guard Bryce Thompson, who had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds. Thompson hadn't helped his team much against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Cyclones are now 14-3 while Oklahoma State sits at 10-8. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa State comes into the game boasting the seventh fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.5. As for Oklahoma State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them fifth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.