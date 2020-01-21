Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven model

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 8-9 overall and 7-3 at home, while Oklahoma State is 9-8 overall and 2-2 on the road. Oklahoma State is 6-11 against the spread this season, while Iowa State is 8-9 against the number. The Cyclones are favored by six-points in the latest Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- the two teams combined for 33 turnovers -- Texas Tech prevailed over Iowa State 72-52 on Saturday. Guard Prentiss Nixon had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court. The Colorado State transfer is shooting just 23.5 percent from the 3-point line this season after shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc for the Rams. However, sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton has proven himself as one of the nation's most versatile players. Haliburton is averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State came up short against Baylor on Saturday, falling 75-68. The Cowboys got double-digit scores from four players with forward Cameron McGriff (16), guard Isaac Likekele (16), guard Thomas Dziagwa (14) and guard Lindy Waters III (14) all contributing to give the Cowboys a fighting chance against the No. 1 team in the nation. Waters leads the team averaging 11.9 points per game, while Likekele is averaging 11.5 points and 4.1 assists per game.

