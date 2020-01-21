Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Oklahoma State and Iowa State. Here are the results:
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 8-9 overall and 7-3 at home, while Oklahoma State is 9-8 overall and 2-2 on the road. Oklahoma State is 6-11 against the spread this season, while Iowa State is 8-9 against the number. The Cyclones are favored by six-points in the latest Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.
Now, it has simulated Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- the two teams combined for 33 turnovers -- Texas Tech prevailed over Iowa State 72-52 on Saturday. Guard Prentiss Nixon had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court. The Colorado State transfer is shooting just 23.5 percent from the 3-point line this season after shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc for the Rams. However, sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton has proven himself as one of the nation's most versatile players. Haliburton is averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State came up short against Baylor on Saturday, falling 75-68. The Cowboys got double-digit scores from four players with forward Cameron McGriff (16), guard Isaac Likekele (16), guard Thomas Dziagwa (14) and guard Lindy Waters III (14) all contributing to give the Cowboys a fighting chance against the No. 1 team in the nation. Waters leads the team averaging 11.9 points per game, while Likekele is averaging 11.5 points and 4.1 assists per game.
So who wins Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Grading coaches at a new school
Evaluating the coaches at a new school in a major conference a little past the midway point...
-
FOTW: South Carolina's Couisnard
South Carolina's Jermaine Couisnard hit a shot he'll never forget wins Freshman of the Week
-
Top 25 And 1: SDSU goes for 20-0
The Aztecs, the last undefeated team remaining, are 23-point favorites at home against Wyoming
-
Kansas vs. Kansas St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kansas vs. Kansas State game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Miami game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Georgia game 10,000 times.
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home