Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is 13-6 overall and 7-3 at home, while Iowa State is 2-14 overall and 0-7 on the road. Oklahoma State has won the last three meetings between the teams.

The Cowboys are favored by 11 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State:

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State spread: Oklahoma State -11

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State over-under: 146.5 points

Latest Odds: Iowa State Cyclones +11 Bet Now

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

The Cowboys earned a win over the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday, 67-60. Cade Cunningham (15 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have won four of their past six games. Rondel Walker scored 10 points in his first start of the season.

Oklahoma State scored 37 fast break points on Saturday, the most ever under Mike Boynton. The Cowboys lead the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense (40.3 percent) and blocks (4.58 per game). Oklahoma State is outscoring its opponents in the paint by an average of 8.1 points per game. Isaac Likekele (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about Iowa State

Meanwhile, Iowa State lost to the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday, 64-50. Solomon Young finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court. Iowa State has lost 10 consecutive games. The Cyclones totaled 23 turnovers, including 15 in the first half.

Jalen Coleman-Lands had 20 points on Saturday. Iowa State has lost to five ranked teams during the losing streak. Rasir Bolton is averaging 17.3 points in his last four games.

How to make Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State picks

The model has simulated Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State spread to jump on Tuesday.