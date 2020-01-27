Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Kansas @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Kansas 16-3; Oklahoma State 10-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading back home. Oklahoma State and the #3 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Oklahoma State didn't have too much trouble with the Texas A&M Aggies on the road on Saturday as they won 73-62. The Cowboys' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Yor Anei led the charge as he had 11 points in addition to nine boards and four blocks. Anei's performance made up for a slower game against the Iowa State Cyclones last week.

Meanwhile, Kansas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 victory. The Jayhawks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Devon Dotson, who had 22 points and seven assists, and center Udoka Azubuike, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks.

Their wins bumped the Cowboys to 10-9 and the Jayhawks to 16-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.