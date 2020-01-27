Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Kansas 16-3; Oklahoma State 10-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading back home. Oklahoma State and the #3 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Oklahoma State didn't have too much trouble with the Texas A&M Aggies on the road on Saturday as they won 73-62. The Cowboys' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Yor Anei led the charge as he had 11 points in addition to nine boards and four blocks. Anei's performance made up for a slower game against the Iowa State Cyclones last week.
Meanwhile, Kansas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 victory. The Jayhawks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Devon Dotson, who had 22 points and seven assists, and center Udoka Azubuike, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks.
Their wins bumped the Cowboys to 10-9 and the Jayhawks to 16-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Kansas 72 vs. Oklahoma State 67
- Feb 09, 2019 - Kansas 84 vs. Oklahoma State 72
- Mar 08, 2018 - Kansas 82 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Mar 03, 2018 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. Kansas 64
- Feb 03, 2018 - Oklahoma State 84 vs. Kansas 79
- Mar 04, 2017 - Kansas 90 vs. Oklahoma State 85
- Jan 14, 2017 - Kansas 87 vs. Oklahoma State 80
- Feb 15, 2016 - Kansas 94 vs. Oklahoma State 67
- Jan 19, 2016 - Oklahoma State 86 vs. Kansas 67
