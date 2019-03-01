Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: Prediction, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
KU looks to keep its hopes of extending its Big 12 title streak alive against OSU on the road this weekend
Kansas will look to keep its hopes of extending its Big 12 title streak this weekend at Gallagher-Iba arena -- Bill Self's personal house of horrors.
The Jayhawks, one game back in the conference standings, need to win out and need help from one of the league leaders to stumble in order to win the conference for the 15th straight year. Help might be the apt term to describe what KU needs to win on the road, too. It enters Saturday with a putrid 2-6 road record in league play on the season, and its history in Stillwater under Self -- 4-7 -- suggests KU could be in for a dog fight.
Oklahoma State is an easy out on paper. The Cowboys (10-18, 3-12 Big 12) are battling for the basement in the league standings, currently tied with West Virginia. But despite its struggles it has remained competitive, this week pushing Big 12-leading Texas Tech to overtime on the road before eventually falling.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at noon
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Kansas -6
Oklahoma State hasn't quit despite its struggles -- even with only having seven scholarship players remaining due to dismissals. But playing motivated won't be enough to overcome a KU team that has its own motivations, not the least of which is keeping its Big 12 title streak hopes alive. I think KU wins here, but OSU covers. Pick: Kansas 76, OSU 71
-
