Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Kansas State 21-7; Oklahoma State 16-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading back home. The Cowboys and the #14 Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. K-State should still be riding high after a victory, while Oklahoma State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Oklahoma State received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 85-67 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Guard John-Michael Wright wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma State; Wright played for 34 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, K-State picked up a 75-65 win over the Baylor Bears on Tuesday. The Wildcats relied on the efforts of forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 25 points, and guard Markquis Nowell, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cowboys are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Oklahoma State is now 16-12 while K-State sits at 21-7. K-State is 15-5 after wins this season, and Oklahoma State is 7-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.