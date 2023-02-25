Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Kansas State 21-7; Oklahoma State 16-12
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading back home. The Cowboys and the #14 Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. K-State should still be riding high after a victory, while Oklahoma State will be looking to get back in the win column.
Oklahoma State received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 85-67 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Guard John-Michael Wright wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma State; Wright played for 34 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, K-State picked up a 75-65 win over the Baylor Bears on Tuesday. The Wildcats relied on the efforts of forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 25 points, and guard Markquis Nowell, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cowboys are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Oklahoma State is now 16-12 while K-State sits at 21-7. K-State is 15-5 after wins this season, and Oklahoma State is 7-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Kansas State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Kansas State 65 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. Kansas State 79
- Feb 02, 2022 - Kansas State 71 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oklahoma State 67 vs. Kansas State 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - Oklahoma State 70 vs. Kansas State 54
- Mar 04, 2020 - Oklahoma State 69 vs. Kansas State 63
- Feb 11, 2020 - Oklahoma State 64 vs. Kansas State 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Kansas State 85 vs. Oklahoma State 46
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Feb 14, 2018 - Kansas State 82 vs. Oklahoma State 72
- Jan 10, 2018 - Kansas State 86 vs. Oklahoma State 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Oklahoma State 80 vs. Kansas State 68
- Jan 18, 2017 - Kansas State 96 vs. Oklahoma State 88
- Mar 09, 2016 - Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma State 71
- Feb 13, 2016 - Oklahoma State 58 vs. Kansas State 55
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kansas State 89 vs. Oklahoma State 73