The No. 1 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys will try to book their trip to the 2023 NIT semifinals when they face the No. 3 seed North Texas Mean Green in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Oklahoma State opened the tournament with a win over Youngstown State before beating Eastern Washington in the following round. North Texas is coming off a 75-55 win over No. 2 seed Sam Houston State as a 5-point favorite.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. North Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 124.

Oklahoma State vs. North Texas spread: Oklahoma State -4.5

Oklahoma State vs. North Texas over/under: 124 points

Oklahoma State vs. North Texas money line: Oklahoma State -190, North Texas +158

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State opened this tournament with an impressive road win at Youngstown State last Wednesday, taking the lead late in the second half with a 15-2 run. The Cowboys added another victory when they beat Eastern Washington in a 71-60 final on Sunday, as Bryce Thompson scored a game-high 22 points on 8 of 16 shooting. Junior forward Tyreek Smith posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, making 5 of 7 shots from the floor.

They closed the first half against Eastern Washington on an 18-9 run to take a 39-30 lead at halftime and never relented. Thompson, a junior guard, leads Oklahoma State with 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The Cowboys have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, including six straight at home.

Why North Texas can cover

North Texas has improved on an impressive regular season with a pair of blowout wins in the NIT, starting with a 69-53 win over Alcorn State last Wednesday. The Mean Green took the lead midway through the first half and never trailed again, paced by 21 points, six rebounds and two assists from senior guard Tylor Perry. He has been one of the top scorers in college basketball this season, averaging 17.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Perry added 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Sunday's 20-point win over Sam Houston State, while Rubin Jones scored 17 points and drilled all five of his 3-pointers. The Mean Green led by 19 points at halftime and by as many as 35 in the second half, giving them 13 wins in their last 15 games. They have covered the spread in 10 of their last 13 games, and Oklahoma State has only covered twice in its last 10 contests.

