Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-2; Oklahoma State 4-2

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Gallagher-Iba Arena at 3 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. Prairie View A&M walked away with a 67-59 win.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State made easy work of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane this past Friday and carried off an 82-56 victory. Guard Bryce Thompson (18 points) was the top scorer for the Cowboys.

Prairie View A&M have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Prairie View A&M up to 4-2 and Oklahoma State to 4-2. The Panthers are 2-1 after wins this season, Oklahoma State 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.99

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 20-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.