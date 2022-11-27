Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-2; Oklahoma State 4-2
What to Know
The Prairie View A&M Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Gallagher-Iba Arena at 3 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. Prairie View A&M walked away with a 67-59 win.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State made easy work of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane this past Friday and carried off an 82-56 victory. Guard Bryce Thompson (18 points) was the top scorer for the Cowboys.
Prairie View A&M have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought Prairie View A&M up to 4-2 and Oklahoma State to 4-2. The Panthers are 2-1 after wins this season, Oklahoma State 1-2.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.99
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 20-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 14, 2021 - Oklahoma State 72 vs. Prairie View A&M 59