Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Sam Houston 7-1; Oklahoma State 5-3

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Bearkats will be strutting in after a win while Oklahoma State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Sam Houston simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Dallas Christian Crusaders at home 111-58.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State came up short against the Connecticut Huskies last Thursday, falling 74-64. The top scorers for Oklahoma State were forward Kalib Boone (15 points) and guard Avery Anderson III (14 points).

Sam Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. If their 4-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Bearkats' victory brought them up to 7-1 while the Cowboys' loss pulled them down to 5-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Sam Houston enters the contest with only 53.3 points allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. As for Oklahoma State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.30%, which places them 14th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 10-point favorite against the Bearkats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.