Oklahoma State vs. Stanford odds: 2018 NIT picks from computer model on 13-4 roll

Third-seeded Stanford visits No. 2 seed Oklahoma State on Monday as the NIT's second round resumes. This national TV game tips off at 7 p.m. ET. The Cardinal (19-15) edged BYU 86-83 in their NIT opener, while the Cowboys (20-14) advanced with an 80-68 victory over Florida Gulf Coast.

The Cardinal boast a storied NIT history, winning the tournament in 1991, 2012 and '15. In contrast, Oklahoma State has never made it past the second round under the current 32-team format.

Sports books list the Cowboys as 7.5-point home favorites, with the over-under for total points scored at 153.5.

The model has taken into account Stanford's recent surge: The Cardinal have won six of eight and covered four of their past five.

Leading scorer Reid Travis, a 6-foot-8 junior, dominated BYU with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting with 14 rebounds. He keys an offense that has come alive lately, putting up at least 76 points in seven of Stanford's past eight games.

But before you quickly play the dog, consider how good the Cowboys are at home. They went 14-5 at Gallagher-Iba Arena this season, including victories over Kansas, Texas Tech, Texas and Oklahoma, and have covered four straight there.

Jeffrey Carroll, a 6-6 senior who leads a balanced attack with 15.2 points per game, got to the foul line 13 times in the opening round. He'll be a handful for the Cardinal. OSU won its NIT opener easily despite shooting 35.6 percent.

