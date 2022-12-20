Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6-5; Oklahoma State 7-4

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The sound you heard this past Friday was the absolute smackdown Texas A&M-Corpus Christi laid on the Schreiner Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wichita State Shockers this past Saturday, winning 59-49. Guard Bryce Thompson (19 points) was the top scorer for the Cowboys.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 6-5 while Oklahoma State sits at 7-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Islanders rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.5 on average. Less enviably, the Cowboys have allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the 11th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.99

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 17-point favorite against the Islanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State have won both of the games they've played against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the last eight years.