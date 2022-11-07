Who's Playing
Texas-Arlington @ Oklahoma State
What to Know
The Texas-Arlington Mavericks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Gallagher-Iba Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Texas-Arlington (11-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Oklahoma State struggled last season, too, ending up 15-15.
Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks ranked 50th worst with respect to turnovers per game last year, where the squad accrued 14 on average (bottom 86%). To make matters even worse for Texas-Arlington, Oklahoma State was 17th best (top 5%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 16.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oklahoma State have won both of the games they've played against Texas-Arlington in the last eight years.
- Nov 09, 2021 - Oklahoma State 88 vs. Texas-Arlington 45
- Nov 25, 2020 - Oklahoma State 75 vs. Texas-Arlington 68