Who's Playing

Texas-Arlington @ Oklahoma State

What to Know

The Texas-Arlington Mavericks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Gallagher-Iba Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Texas-Arlington (11-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Oklahoma State struggled last season, too, ending up 15-15.

Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks ranked 50th worst with respect to turnovers per game last year, where the squad accrued 14 on average (bottom 86%). To make matters even worse for Texas-Arlington, Oklahoma State was 17th best (top 5%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 16.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma State have won both of the games they've played against Texas-Arlington in the last eight years.