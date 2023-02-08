Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas Tech 12-11; Oklahoma State 14-9

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Texas Tech will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Gallagher-Iba Arena at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Raiders winning the first 78-57 at home and Oklahoma State taking the second 52-51.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Texas Tech as they lost 89-62 to the Baylor Bears this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by guard Jaylon Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 79-73 victory. Oklahoma State can attribute much of their success to forward Kalib Boone, who had 25 points along with six rebounds.

The Red Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Oklahoma State's win lifted them to 14-9 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 12-11. We'll see if the Cowboys can repeat their recent success or if Texas Tech bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 6-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State and Texas Tech both have seven wins in their last 14 games.