Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Tulsa 2-3; Oklahoma State 3-2

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (2-2), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys should still be feeling good after a victory, while Tulsa will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Oklahoma State sidestepped the DePaul Blue Demons for an 82-78 win. Four players on Oklahoma State scored in the double digits: forward Kalib Boone (17), guard Avery Anderson III (16), guard John-Michael Wright (14), and forward Tyreek Smith (11).

Meanwhile, Tulsa ended up a good deal behind the Murray State Racers when they played on Sunday, losing 77-60. Guard Brandon Betson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The Cowboys' win brought them up to 3-2 while the Golden Hurricane's defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-3. Oklahoma State is 0-2 after wins this season, and Tulsa is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State and Tulsa both have two wins in their last four games.