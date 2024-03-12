The 13th-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys battle the 12th-seeded UCF Knights in a first-round 2024 Big 12 Tournament matchup on Tuesday. The Cowboys (12-19, 4-14 Big 12), who have lost five in a row, are coming off an 85-71 loss at BYU on Saturday. The Knights (16-14, 7-11 Big 12), who have won three of their last five, posted a 79-77 win at TCU on Saturday. In the only regular-season meeting this season, Central Florida earned a 77-71 win at Oklahoma State on Feb. 28.

Tipoff from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. UCF leads the all-time series 2-0. The Knights are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma State vs. UCF odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF spread: UCF -4

Oklahoma State vs. UCF over/under: 136 points

Oklahoma State vs. UCF money line: Oklahoma State +165, UCF -199

OSU: The Cowboys have hit the first-half game total over in 21 of their last 34 games (+6.00 units)

UCF: The Knights have hit the first-half money line in 13 of their last 18 games as the home team (+8.30 units)

Why UCF can cover

Junior guard Jaylin Sellers has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past five games, including a 12-point performance at Oklahoma State on Feb. 28. He is coming off a 14-point effort in Saturday's win at TCU. Sellers, in his first season with the Knights after two years at Ball State, has played in 30 games, making 29 starts. He is averaging a team-best 16 points per game, while also adding 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes.

Also helping power the UCF offense is junior guard Darius Johnson. He poured in 33 points, while grabbing nine rebounds on Saturday at TCU. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last 11 games, including one double-double. In a 77-69 loss to Baylor on Jan. 31, he scored 23 points, while dishing off 10 assists. In 30 games, he has started 29 times and is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Junior guard Javon Small is coming off a red-hot performance in the loss at BYU. Small scored 34 points, while connecting on 10 of 19 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, as well as 9 of 10 from the foul line. In 30 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and one steal in 32.9 minutes. In the regular-season meeting against UCF, Small scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists.

With senior guard Bryce Thompson out with a shoulder injury, freshman forward Eric Dailey Jr. has stepped up his play of late, and has scored in double figures in three of the past five games. In an 84-82 overtime loss to Oklahoma on Feb. 24, he nearly registered a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds. He also had four assists. He scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds against UCF. In 31 games, including 16 starts, he is averaging 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

