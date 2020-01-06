Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: West Virginia 11-2; Oklahoma State 9-4
What to Know
The #16 West Virginia Mountaineers are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 9 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for West Virginia in their past four games, so Oklahoma State might be catching them at a good time.
The Mountaineers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 60-53 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. F Oscar Tshiebwe put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 17 boards.
Meanwhile, if Oklahoma State was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. The new year "welcomed" them with an 85-50 whooping from the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. G Lindy Waters III (13 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma State.
Barring any buzzer beaters, West Virginia are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma State and West Virginia both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Oklahoma State 85 vs. West Virginia 77
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma State 85 vs. West Virginia 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - Oklahoma State 88 vs. West Virginia 85
- Dec 29, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Oklahoma State 79
- Feb 04, 2017 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. West Virginia 75
- Dec 30, 2016 - West Virginia 92 vs. Oklahoma State 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - West Virginia 70 vs. Oklahoma State 56
- Jan 09, 2016 - West Virginia 77 vs. Oklahoma State 60
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WVU vs. Oklahoma State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State game...
-
MSU heating up, beats Michigan
The Spartans' victory vs. the Wolverines was their seventh in a row
-
A
Winston notched a new career-high as his Spartans made quick work of their rival, Michigan
-
Top 25 And 1: Auburn, SDSU rise
The Tigers and Aztecs are a combined 28-0 this season
-
Michigan-Michigan State picks, preview
The No. 14 Spartans play host to the No. 12 Wolverines on CBS
-
Winners, losers in college hoops
The right call the Bulldogs made down the stretch to win at Memphis highlights our look at...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic