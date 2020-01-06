Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: West Virginia 11-2; Oklahoma State 9-4

What to Know

The #16 West Virginia Mountaineers are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 9 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for West Virginia in their past four games, so Oklahoma State might be catching them at a good time.

The Mountaineers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 60-53 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. F Oscar Tshiebwe put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 17 boards.

Meanwhile, if Oklahoma State was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. The new year "welcomed" them with an 85-50 whooping from the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. G Lindy Waters III (13 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma State.

Barring any buzzer beaters, West Virginia are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State and West Virginia both have four wins in their last eight games.