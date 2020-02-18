Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 18 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are 18-7 overall and 12-1 at home, while Oklahoma State is 13-12 overall and 4-5 on the road. Oklahoma State has won three of four after dropping their first eight conference games. West Virginia has lost four of its past six. The Mountaineers are favored by 10.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia:
- West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State spread: West Virginia -10.5
- West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 136 points
- West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State money line: West Virginia -618, Oklahoma State 440
What you need to know about West Virginia
The No. 1 Baylor Bears prevailed over West Virginia 70-59 this past Saturday. West Virginia got a solid performance out of Taz Sherman, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points. The Mountaineers had 11 of their season high-tying 22 turnovers in the first 12 minutes and shot 35 percent in a third consecutive loss.
West Virginia won the most recent meeting between these teams, 55-41 on January 6.
What you need to know about Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State came out on top in a nail-biter against the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, 73-70. Four players scored in double digits: Jonathan Laurent (16), Kalib Boone (16), Isaac Likekele (14), and Cameron McGriff (10). It was the Cowboys' first win over a ranked opponent this season.
The Cowboys missed 19 of 20 3-point attempts in their most recent meeting with West Virginia.
How to make Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks
The model has simulated West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
