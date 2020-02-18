Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 18 predictions from proven model

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are 18-7 overall and 12-1 at home, while Oklahoma State is 13-12 overall and 4-5 on the road. Oklahoma State has won three of four after dropping their first eight conference games. West Virginia has lost four of its past six. The Mountaineers are favored by 10.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State spread: West Virginia -10.5

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 136 points

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State money line: West Virginia -618, Oklahoma State 440

What you need to know about West Virginia

The No. 1 Baylor Bears prevailed over West Virginia 70-59 this past Saturday. West Virginia got a solid performance out of Taz Sherman, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points. The Mountaineers had 11 of their season high-tying 22 turnovers in the first 12 minutes and shot 35 percent in a third consecutive loss.

West Virginia won the most recent meeting between these teams, 55-41 on January 6.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State came out on top in a nail-biter against the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, 73-70. Four players scored in double digits: Jonathan Laurent (16), Kalib Boone (16), Isaac Likekele (14), and Cameron McGriff (10). It was the Cowboys' first win over a ranked opponent this season.

The Cowboys missed 19 of 20 3-point attempts in their most recent meeting with West Virginia.

