A Big 12 showdown has the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11) traveling to play the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-12) on Monday. The Cowboys are currently in a slump, dropping two straight games. On Feb. 18, No. 22 TCU defeated Oklahoma State 100-75. Likewise, West Virginia is on a three-game skid. On Saturday, the Mountaineers lost to Texas Tech 78-72. The Cowboys are 14-13 and the Mountaineers are 12-15 against the spread this season.

Tipoff from WVU Coliseum in Morgantown is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are 5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 145. Before locking in any Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia, and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia:

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia spread: Mountaineers -5

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia over/under: 145 points

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia money line: Mountaineers -210, Cowboys +175

OKST: Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games after allowing more than 90 points in their previous game

WVU: Over is 4-0 in Mountaineers' last four home games

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why West Virginia can cover

Senior guard Erik Stevenson is a smooth floor spacing option in the backcourt. Stevenson owns a quick release and reliable jumper from beyond the arc. The Washington native leads the squad in scoring (14.3) and shoots 38% from 3-point range. Stevenson has dropped at least 27 points in three of his last seven matchups. In his last game, he amassed 27 points and six 3-pointers.

Senior guard Joe Toussaint has been a fast player who uses his speed and quickness to penetrate the lane. Toussaint likes to push the tempo and keep the defense guessing. The New York native doesn't shy away from contact in the paint, averaging 10 points and 2.7 assists. On Feb. 13, he notched 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Senior forward Kalib Boone gives Oklahoma State an athletic and energetic player on the floor. Boone has good instincts and strong hands, allowing him to snag boards and send away shots. The Oklahoma native averages 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. On Feb. 4, he finished with 25 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Junior guard Bryce Thompson has been a nice scoring outlet in the backcourt. Thompson can get buckets off the dribble and uses his mid-range jumper constantly. He puts up 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. The Oklahoma native has scored at least 17 points in three of his last four games. He totaled 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in his last matchup.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 138 points. The model also says one side hits over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia? And which side hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.