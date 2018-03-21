Oklahoma State vs. Western Kentucky odds: 2018 NIT picks from model on 17-4 roll
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's game 10,000 times
A trip to the Final Four of the NIT is up for grabs on Wednesday when Oklahoma State hosts Western Kentucky at 8 p.m. ET. The second-seeded Cowboys (21-14) are favored by 4.5 over the fourth-seeded Hilltoppers (26-10). The Over-Under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 148.5.
Before choosing a side for this one, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is hammering college hoops. It entered the week on a red-hot 17-4 streak on its college basketball picks.
Now it's assessed and analyzed every possible matchup for Western Kentucky-Oklahoma State and generated a spread pick that hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations. It's a coveted A-rated pick that the computer is highly confident in.
The computer has taken into account that the Cowboys dropped 14 games this season, but 12 were against NCAA Tournament qualifiers. They come into Wednesday night having won five of six.
Jeffrey Carroll scored 26 points, including a career-high five threes, in Monday's 71-65 win over Stanford. Just two players average in double-figures for the Cowboys, but they make up for it in depth -- six average at least 8.2 points and five players are 6-foot-6 or taller.
WKU was even more impressive in its quarterfinals, as Justin Johnson scored 23 points in the Hilltoppers' 79-75 win at USC. The Hilltoppers went 4-2 against NCAA Tournament-level foes, including a four-point win over 2-seed Purdue. Their RPI of 39 was the fifth-best among teams that weren't invited to the Big Dance.
Western Kentucky has been one of the nation's most reliable teams against the spread, going 22-12. It's been an underdog just seven times this season, and is 6-1 ATS in those games. OSU isn't nearly that successful, but lately the Cowboys have exceeded oddsmakers' expectations; they're on a 6-2 ATS run.
So which side of Western Kentucky-Oklahoma State is generating the coveted top-rated pick by the computer? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread is hitting nearly 70 percent of the time from the computer model entering the week on 17-4 ATS college basketball run.
