In this crucial SEC showdown, the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday. Tennessee is coming off a 73-63 win over LSU on Saturday, while Oklahoma defeated Georgia 94-78 that same day. The Volunteers (18-7, 8-4 SEC) have won two in a row and are 13-1 at home this season. The Sooners (13-12, 3-9 SEC) have also won two in a row, and are 2-6 on the road.



Tipoff from the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads the all-time series 2-0. Tennessee is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Oklahoma vs. Tennessee odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5.

Now, the model has simulated Oklahoma vs. Tennessee 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Oklahoma vs Tennessee:

Oklahoma vs Tennessee spread: Tennessee -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Oklahoma vs Tennessee over/under: 149.5 points Oklahoma vs Tennessee money line: Tennessee -662, Oklahoma +478 Oklahoma vs Tennessee picks: See picks at SportsLine Oklahoma vs Tennessee streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (149.5 points). The Under hit in the only recent meeting between the schools. The Under has hit in four of the last five Tennessee games, while the Over has hit in five of the past seven Oklahoma games.

The model projects the Volunteers to have three players score 10.3 points or more, including Ja'kobi Gillespie's projected 20.1 points. The Sooners are projected to have four players score 10 or more points, led by Xzayvier Brown, who is projected to score 16.7 points. The Over clears in 70% of simulations.

