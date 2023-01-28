Who's Playing

Alabama @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Alabama 18-2; Oklahoma 11-9

What to Know

The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Bama will be strutting in after a victory while Oklahoma will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Crimson Tide sidestepped the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a 66-63 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Bulldogs made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Guard Jahvon Quinerly (14 points), forward Brandon Miller (13 points), and forward Noah Clowney (13 points) were the top scorers for Bama.

Meanwhile, a win for Oklahoma just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 79-52 punch to the gut against the TCU Horned Frogs. Guard Milos Uzan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only two points on 1-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.

Bama's win brought them up to 18-2 while the Sooners' loss pulled them down to 11-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Crimson Tide are stumbling into the contest with the 29th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. Oklahoma has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 354th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma and Alabama both have one win in their last two games.