Who's Playing

Alabama @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Alabama 18-2; Oklahoma 11-9

What to Know

The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Bama should still be riding high after a victory, while Oklahoma will be looking to right the ship.

Things were close when the Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs clashed on Wednesday, but Bama ultimately edged out the opposition 66-63. The top scorers for Bama were guard Jahvon Quinerly (14 points), forward Brandon Miller (13 points), and forward Noah Clowney (13 points).

Meanwhile, a win for Oklahoma just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 79-52 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Guard Milos Uzan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he played for 25 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-1 ATS in away games but only 13-7 all in all.

Bama's victory brought them up to 18-2 while the Sooners' defeat pulled them down to 11-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Bama is stumbling into the matchup with the 27th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. Oklahoma has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.77

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a solid 6-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma and Alabama both have one win in their last two games.