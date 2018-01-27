Oklahoma vs. Alabama odds: Big 12-SEC Challenge college basketball picks from expert who's 20-11

The Oklahoma Sooners travel to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday (2:15 p.m. ET tip) as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The Sooners are two-point favorites on the road, unchanged from the opening line.

Last weekend, Oh told readers to back Oklahoma State (+3.5) against Oklahoma and said that his simulations pointed to OSU not only covering, but pulling the outright upset. The result: Oklahoma State 83, Oklahoma 81 -- Oh was dead on.

That helped Oh extend his streak picking college basketball games to 20-11 overall and made him 5-2 on his past seven picks involving Oklahoma hoops. Anybody following his picks is up big right now.

Part of his success: He co-founded AccuScore and specializes in sports simulations, projections and statistical analysis.

Oh has taken into account the recent offensive outbursts by star Oklahoma guard Trae Young, one of the top players in the nation and a likely lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft. Young is averaging 30.3 points after he dropped 48 on Oklahoma State last weekend and then went for 26 in a win against TCU.

It's not just Young's scoring prowess that makes Oklahoma difficult to contain. He can be a pass-first guard as well, as evidenced by his 17 assists in his past two games. When he's scoring and distributing at a high level, the Sooners can be one of the toughest teams in the nation.

But just because Young has been going off with some monster offensive performances doesn't mean Oklahoma will be able to knock off Alabama on the road.

The Crimson Tide have a superstar of their own in guard Collin Sexton, averaging 18.5 points. And even with Sexton out of the lineup for a couple games recently, Alabama has still been playing well, winning four in a row before dropping a road game to Ole Miss earlier this week.

And while OU has an NCAA Tournament bid essentially locked up and is battling for seeding, Alabama needs to pile up several signature wins to assure its spot in the postseason. There might be a little more on the line for the Tide.

