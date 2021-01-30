The No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners (10-4) vie for their third consecutive victory over a top-10 opponent when they host the ninth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (14-3) on Saturday as part of the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Sooners celebrated their entrance into the Top 25 poll by running their overall winning streak to four with an 80-79 victory at No. 5 Texas on Tuesday night. Holding that ranking will not be easy as Oklahoma is in the midst of a grueling stretch in which seven of eight opponents are in the Top 25.

The Crimson Tide are on a 10-game winning streak after completing a season sweep of Kentucky for the first time since 1989. Tip-off at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., is at noon ET. The latest Alabama vs. Oklahoma odds at William Hill Sportsbook list the Crimson Tide as 1.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Alabama picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Oklahoma. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Oklahoma vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Oklahoma spread: Crimson Tide -1.5

Alabama vs. Oklahoma over-under: 154.5 points

Alabama vs. Oklahoma money line: Alabama -135; Oklahoma +115

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 3-1 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

OKLA: The Sooners have won five in a row against SEC schools

Latest Odds: Oklahoma Sooners +1 Bet Now

Why Alabama can cover



The Crimson Tide are not shy about firing away from the perimeter, leading the SEC in both made 3-pointers (10.9) and attempts (30) per game and sporting a 12-0 record when connecting on at least eight shots from behind the arc. Guards John Petty Jr. and Jaden Shackelford are the top two scorers with averages of 13.9 and 13.5 points respectively. The duo also has combined to convert 77 of the team's 185 3-pointers.

Forward Herbert Jones is among four players averaging at least 12 points (12.9) while leading the team in rebounding (5.9). Not only is he shooting a team-high 48.1 percent from distance, Jones was among 15 players named to the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Watch List on Thursday. Freshman guard Joshua Primo is 12 of 17 from 3-point range in the past three games, averaging 16.0 points in that span.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Senior guard Austin Reaves hit the deciding free throws in the upset of Texas to cap a 23-point performance, his second-highest offensive output of the season. He is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists, leading the team in all three categories. Reaves has played his best against top competition, averaging 20.7 points in three road games against ranked opponents Texas, Kansas and Baylor.

The Sooners have ripped off 22 consecutive victories at home against non-conference foes, including 19 at Lloyd Noble Center. Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon, second to Reaves in scoring at 12.8 points per game, has elevated his play during the current four-game winning streak. He is averaging 18.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.3 percent overall and making 11 of 26 3-point attempts in that stretch.

How to make Alabama vs. Oklahoma picks

The model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams combine for 151 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Alabama? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.