Two of the hottest teams in college basketball squared off Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge opener between No. 9 Alabama and No. 24 Oklahoma, and the Sooners held serve at home. OU won 66-61 and without the services of leading scorer Austin Reaves, it led for nearly 30 minutes of game time to capture its third consecutive win over a top-10 team in as many games.

Alabama (14-4) and its high-flying offense made a late push in the second half, erasing a dozen-point lead with a fast and furious 17-5 run to retake the lead. But that same offense that got it out of the deficit was the same that ultimately went cold in crunch time. Oklahoma (11-4) held Alabama to only three points and no field goals in the final 4:23 of the game.

The win for OU is another bullet point on a resume that has blossomed beautifully in the blink of an eye. After defeating No. 9 Kansas and No. 5 Texas in its last two games, Oklahoma joined Michigan's 2013-14 squad as the only teams in at least the last 25 years to win three consecutive games against top-10 opponents during the regular season. Per ESPN, it is just the third team ever with four regular-season wins over top-10 foes in a month.

For Alabama, it is just its fourth loss on the season but first since Dec. 19, snapping a 10-game winning streak and coming a win shy of tying the program's longest streak in 35 years.