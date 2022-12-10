Who's Playing

No. 9 Arkansas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Arkansas 8-1; Oklahoma 7-2

What to Know

The #9 Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Bank of Oklahoma Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Razorbacks were able to grind out a solid win over the UNCG Spartans on Tuesday, winning 65-58. Arkansas' forward Makhi Mitchell was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 14 boards and 13 points in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, everything went Oklahoma's way against the UMKC Kangaroos on Tuesday as they made off with a 75-53 victory. Four players on Oklahoma scored in the double digits: guard Grant Sherfield (24), forward Tanner Groves (11), guard Milos Uzan (11), and forward Sam Godwin (10).

Arkansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Arkansas is now 8-1 while Oklahoma sits at 7-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Razorbacks enter the contest with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Sooners are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oklahoma.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Oklahoma Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Bank of Oklahoma Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a 4-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma and Arkansas both have one win in their last two games.