Who's Playing

No. 9 Arkansas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Arkansas 8-1; Oklahoma 7-2

What to Know

The #9 Arkansas Razorbacks will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Oklahoma Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Arkansas beat the UNCG Spartans 65-58 on Tuesday. The Razorbacks can attribute much of their success to forward Makhi Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 14 rebounds and 13 points in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the UMKC Kangaroos 75-53 on Tuesday. Four players on Oklahoma scored in the double digits: guard Grant Sherfield (24), forward Tanner Groves (11), guard Milos Uzan (11), and forward Sam Godwin (10).

Arkansas is now 8-1 while Oklahoma sits at 7-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Razorbacks enter the contest with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Sooners are ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Oklahoma Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Bank of Oklahoma Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma and Arkansas both have one win in their last two games.