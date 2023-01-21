Who's Playing

Baylor @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Baylor 13-5; Oklahoma 11-7

What to Know

The #21 Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Lloyd Noble Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bears winning the first 65-51 and Oklahoma taking the second 72-67.

Baylor netted an 81-74 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday. It was another big night for Baylor's guard Keyonte George, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 27 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 72-56 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The top scorer for Oklahoma was guard Grant Sherfield (15 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Baylor is now 13-5 while the Sooners sit at 11-7. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Baylor enters the matchup with 80.6 points per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Oklahoma has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.90%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Baylor have won ten out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma.