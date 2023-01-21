Who's Playing
Baylor @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Baylor 13-5; Oklahoma 11-7
What to Know
The #21 Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Lloyd Noble Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bears winning the first 65-51 and Oklahoma taking the second 72-67.
Baylor netted an 81-74 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday. It was another big night for Baylor's guard Keyonte George, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 27 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 72-56 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The top scorer for Oklahoma was guard Grant Sherfield (15 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Baylor is now 13-5 while the Sooners sit at 11-7. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Baylor enters the matchup with 80.6 points per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Oklahoma has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.90%.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Baylor have won ten out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Oklahoma 72 vs. Baylor 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Baylor 65 vs. Oklahoma 51
- Jan 04, 2022 - Baylor 84 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Jan 06, 2021 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma 61
- Feb 18, 2020 - Baylor 65 vs. Oklahoma 54
- Jan 20, 2020 - Baylor 61 vs. Oklahoma 57
- Feb 11, 2019 - Baylor 59 vs. Oklahoma 53
- Jan 28, 2019 - Baylor 77 vs. Oklahoma 47
- Feb 27, 2018 - Baylor 87 vs. Oklahoma 64
- Jan 30, 2018 - Oklahoma 98 vs. Baylor 96
- Feb 21, 2017 - Baylor 60 vs. Oklahoma 54
- Dec 30, 2016 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma 50
- Mar 01, 2016 - Oklahoma 73 vs. Baylor 71
- Jan 23, 2016 - Oklahoma 82 vs. Baylor 72